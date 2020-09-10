Coronavirus updates: Senate fails to advance $300B relief bill; FDA pledges not to rush vaccine; evidence of cat infections

The Senate failed to advance a slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill Thursday that senators on both sides had acknowledged was unlikely to muster the votes to pass the chamber.

The bill was defeated in a 52-47 vote, and one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted with Democrats in opposing the bill.

The estimated $300 billion proposal, dubbed the Delivering Immediate Relief to America's Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act, included bolstered unemployment benefits, funding for schools and liability protections for businesses and health care facilities. Its failure leaves little chance a stimulus bill will pass Congress before the November election.

Meanwhile, universities across the country also continue to contend with COVID-19 challenges. The University of Wyoming on Wednesday extended its fall return for the second time in a week, while the University of Wisconsin-Madison shifted to online education for two weeks.

Some significant developments:

The U.S. has more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and more than 190,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there are almost 28 million cases and more than 904,000 fatalities.

Here's what President Donald Trump told the public about COVID-19 versus what he told veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward as early as February.

Track the U.S. outbreak, state by state

After an unquestionably unique spring and summer, the NFL is ready to take the field for the 2020 season. This year's campaign kicks off Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning their Super Bowl title defense at Arrowhead Stadium in a matchup with the Houston Texans.

Thursday will serve as an important milestone for the league as it marks an official return to play amid the pandemic. Only one test out of 17,519 by players in the most recent round returned a positive COVID-19 result, but with its preseason schedule canceled, the league has not had to account for teams traveling until now. Arrowhead Stadium also will be one of the venues that will host fans in Week 1, as 22% of capacity (around 16,800 total) will be welcomed.

Riders who refuse to wear a mask while riding New York City's public-transit system will face a $50 fine starting Monday. The fine applies to anyone riding New York City subway trains, buses or the Metro North and Long Island Rail Road commuter lines.

MTA President and CEO Patrick Foye announced the fine Thursday on a conference call with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the NYC Transit Authority, who said it is meant to bolster compliance with the state's mask mandate. Under Cuomo's executive order, all riders are required to wear a mask while riding public transit as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Time running for airline workers as they look to October layoffs

The days are quickly counting down for thousands of pilots, flight attendants, gate agents and other airline workers who face the prospect of being laid off at the end of the month if Congress doesn't come through with a new stimulus agreement.

Why the urgency? The Department of Transportation barred airlines that accepted stimulus money from laying off employees until at least Oct. 1, when $25 billion in payroll support protection money from the CARES Act expires.

On Thursday, the Senate failed to pass a slimmed-down GOP coronavirus relief package that didn't allocate any aid for the airline industry. That leaves open the chance that airline funds could be included in a compromise measure with the House.

15% of cats in study test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Nearly 15% of cats included in a Wuhan-based study tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, providing further evidence that the virus can infect the animals.

Researchers in Wuhan sampled 102 cats from shelters, pet hospitals and COVID-19 patient households from January to March and found that 15 tested positive for antibodies, including four abandoned cats, four cats from pet hospitals and three cats with patient owners, according to the study published this month in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.