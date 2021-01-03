Coronavirus updates: December vaccinations fall 16 million short of 20M goal; Larry King hospitalized; variant found in 3 states

USA TODAY is keeping track of the news surrounding COVID-19 as a pair of vaccines join the U.S. fight against a virus that has killed more than 350,000 Americans since the first reported fatality in February. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates surrounding the coronavirus, including who is getting the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, as well as other top news from across the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates directly to your inbox, join our Facebook group or scroll through our in-depth answers to reader questions for everything you need to know about the coronavirus.

► India approved emergency use of two vaccines not yet authorized by the U.S. – from AstraZeneca and from local firm Bharat Biotech – as it plans to inoculate 300 million people this year. India has the second-highest number of infections in the world: more than 10.3 million confirmed cases. Nearly 150,000 people have died.

► Former talk show host Larry King, 87, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, CNN reported. Citing an unidentified person close to the family, CNN said King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

► New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, joining California, Texas and Florida.

► Vaccine rollout in the U.S. is still ramping up, and just over 4 million people have received a first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

► The homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were vandalized over the weekend after Congress adjourned Friday without securing $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks.

► Hospitals struggling to provide enough oxygen for the sickest coronavirus patients in the Los Angeles area received some relief Saturday when U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews arrived. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says crews helped some aging hospitals update their oxygen delivery systems.

► The British government is facing mounting pressure from the teachers’ union to keep schools closed in England.

► The governor of Tokyo is asking the national government to declare a "state of emergency" to curtail the surging coronavirus "in the name of valuing life."

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 20 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 350,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: nearly 85 million cases and more than 1.8 million deaths.

US vaccinations fall far short of December goals

The U.S. fell far short of the goal of vaccinating 20 million front-line workers and the elderly in December, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The CDC says about 4.2 million people received the first of two required doses as of Jan. 2. More than 13 million doses were distributed across the nation.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a Twitter post Saturday that the city has distributed more than 95% of the vaccine doses it has received but "at the current rate of dose allocation from the federal government, it would take 71 weeks – nearly one and a half years – to fully vaccinate the entire city."

More contagious COVID-19 strain identified in 3 states and 33 countries

At least three U.S. states – California, Colorado and Florida – and 33 countries have identified a more contagious coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.7.

Several nations have also identified an additional variant, first identified in South Africa, that also appears to infect people more easily.

"Because the variants spread more rapidly, they could lead to more cases and put even more strain on our heavily burdened health care systems," said Dr. Henry Walke, incident manager for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 response. "We need to be even more vigilant in our prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19."

California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.

“I’ve been in the funeral industry for 40 years and never in my life did I think that this could happen, that I’d have to tell a family, ‘No, we can’t take your family member,’” said Magda Maldonado, owner of Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles.

Continental is averaging about 30 body removals a day – six times its normal rate. Mortuary owners are calling one another to see whether anyone can handle overflow, and the answer is always the same: They’re full, too.

In order to keep up with the flood of bodies, Maldonado has rented extra 50-foot (15-meter) refrigerators for two of the four facilities she runs in LA and surrounding counties. Continental has also been delaying pickups at hospitals for a day or two while they deal with residential clients.

Contributing: The Associated Press

