Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 deaths; fired Florida data scientist-turned-whistleblower arrested

Elinor Aspegren and Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·10 min read
Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 deaths; fired Florida data scientist-turned-whistleblower arrested

COVID-19 has killed more than 400,000 Americans in less than a year and infections have continued to mount across the country despite the introduction of a pair of vaccines late in 2020. USA TODAY is tracking the news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on the coronavirus, including who is getting the vaccines from Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna, as well as other top news from across the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates directly to your inbox, join our Facebook group or scroll through our in-depth answers to reader questions to learn more about the virus.

In the headlines:

► Rebekah Jones, the fired Florida Department of Health data scientist-turned-whistleblower, turned herself in to police Sunday night to face a felony charge.

► The majority of Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds. Only about 1 in 10 Americans say the pandemic is mostly under control, the poll found. "The nationwide survey shows that large majorities of people of all political affiliations say they think the deadly virus, which arrived in the country nearly a year ago, is only somewhat under control or not at all controlled," the Washington Post said.

► More than 31 million vaccine doses have been distributed to states, but less than half of them have been used thus far. Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines is rising, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll finds, but so is pessimism about getting back to normal.

►The U.S. surpassed 400,000 reported coronavirus deaths Tuesday, almost double the total of the next most severely hit nation. More than 20,000 people are dying per week. Since March 1, about four Americans have died every five minutes from COVID-19.

► As states continue to struggle with the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster threatened hospitals with an executive order to speed up vaccinations asking for a “Chick-Fil-A type assembly line” in a press conference Monday.

► Officials on the Navajo Nation reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. The latest figures released late Sunday bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,448, including 922 deaths.

► President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is lifting pandemic travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil. Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, however, tweeted that President-elect Joe Biden "does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26."

► Several California counties are pausing administration of more than 300,000 Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses after state health officials received reports of “possible allergic reactions” from one clinic.

► North Dakota reported zero coronavirus deaths Monday for the fifth time this month, although the fatality rate by population continues to be among the worst in the country.

► The U.K. government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September, while in Brazil, top officials approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 24 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 400,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 95.5 million cases and 2 million deaths.

📘 What we're reading: On Jan. 20,2020, the United States' first known case of the novel coronavirus was discovered in Snohomish County, Washington. In the year since, COVID-19 has crept into every county in the nation, killing more than 400,000 people, and infecting 1 in every 14 Americans. This is how the outbreak unfolded in that very first community.

More than 400,000 people have died in the US from the coronavirus

The U.S. reported 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, yet another reminder of how poorly the nation with the world's largest economy has fared during the coronavirus pandemic. Since Dec. 1, nine Americans have died every five minutes from COVID-19.

As of 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll was at 400,022, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard. In less than a year, nearly as many Americans have died of COVID-19 than died during World War II, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Not since Woodrow Wilson was in office during the 1918 flu pandemic – which killed about 675,000 in this country and 50 million worldwide – had a president overseen the loss of so many American lives. The pandemic ranks as the third-deadliest event in the history of the United States, behind the 1918 Spanish flu and the Civil War of 1861-1865.

NYC Mayor says city will run out of vaccine doses by Friday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is vaccinating residents faster every day and will run out of doses on Thursday unless they receive more.

De Blasio said at a Tuesday press conference the city distributed 220,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, surpassing its own goal of 175,000. After receiving a "small supply" of 53,000 doses Tuesday, the city now has just 116,000 doses for the coming week.

“At the rate we are going we will begin to run out on Thursday,” de Blasio said, adding that with an adequate supply as many as 300,000 people could be vaccinated this week. “We will have literally nothing left to give as of Friday.”

Vaccine sites will have to shutter as early as Friday, according to de Blasio. The city is not scheduled to receive another shipment until next Tuesday, meaning that vaccinations would likely not be able to resume until next Wednesday.

De Blasio said he is “very hopeful” that President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration “is going to fix a lot of this.”

California pauses administration of one lot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over possible allergic reactions

California's top epidemiologist recommended Sunday that medical providers stop administering doses from one lot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after a "higher-than-usual" number of possible allergic reactions were reported at one clinic.

The shipments arrived in California between Jan 5. and Jan. 12. More than 330,000 doses from the lot were distributed to 287 providers in the state.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan said Sunday that fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention after receiving the vaccine over the span of 24 hours and all appeared to be experiencing a potential severe allergic reaction. The vaccine site switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours and no other clusters have been reported.

"Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory," Pan said in a statement.

Although less data exists for Moderna's vaccine, only approximately 1 in 100,000 people are expected to experience anaphylaxis after receiving a similar vaccine, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and Moderna are investigating the incident.

Fired Florida data scientist arrested on felony computer charge

Rebekah Jones, the fired Florida Department of Health data scientist-turned-whistleblower, turned herself in to police Sunday night to face a felony charge.

Jones, 31, was charged under Florida's computer related crimes statute "with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices," the FDLE said. If convicted the third-degree felony can carry a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Jones was fired from the Department of Health in May for alleged insubordination. She has claimed she was fired for refusing to doctor the state's COVID-19 numbers on the DOH's coronavirus dashboard. Since then she has created her own competing dashboard which she says presents the data more honestly, and includes additional public health metrics.

The investigation began November 10 after FDLE received a complaint from the Florida Department of Health that someone illegally accessed a state emergency-alert messaging system, known as ReadyOp. FDLE agents determined the message was sent from a residence on Centerville Court in Tallahassee, the home of Jones, the agency said.

The FDLE executed a search warrant on Jones' home on December 7. Armed agents raided Jones' home seizing computer hardware, phones and memory devices. The raid drew criticism from some for its heavy handedness.

- Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today

Nationwide COVID-19 memorial scheduled Tuesday in Washington

A nationwide memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Even though Washington, D.C., is at a heightened level of security following the Jan. 6 riots, the memorial "will feature a lighting around the the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool," the PIC said in a statement on Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden – along with Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff – will participate in the event to light the reflecting pool with 400 lights to honor lives lost to COVID-19. This is the first-ever lighting around the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial.

Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building in New York to the Space Needle in Seattle are also scheduled to be illuminated. In addition, hundreds of towns, cities, tribes and communities all across the country have also committed to joining the tribute in a national moment of unity.

Starbucks partners with Washington state on vaccine distribution logistics

The state of Washington is teaming with Starbucks to streamline vaccine rollout, setting a new goal to dole out 45,000 doses a day, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.

“It is that type of total mobilization of our community we're going to need to see, to meet these very, very ambitious targets," he told NBC. "We did in World War II, we can do it now.”

The state has a population of 7.6 million, but only 31,500 people have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.

“We just did the math and figured out at this rate of vaccinations, it's going to take 6,7,8 years for this country to get vaccinated," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said to NBC. "And we can't think that's an acceptable pace."

Biden administration to take 'more active role' in COVID-19 response

The Trump administration set unrealistic expectations by saying 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of December, said Jason Schwartz, assistant professor of public health at Yale University. As of the last update Friday, 31.2 million doses had been distributed and 12.3 million vaccine shots had been applied, according to the CDC.

“The design so far of this vaccination rollout was so decentralized that it was basically, ship vaccines to each state, you tell us where to ship them, give us the mailing addresses and you take it from there,” Schwartz said. But “one thing we’ve seen already from the incoming Biden administration is they intend to have a far more active and engaged role in supporting this vaccination effort, coordinating it, leading it.”

Biden has assembled a COVID-19 response team and vowed to have 100 million doses of vaccine administered in his first 100 days in office. On Thursday, he proposed a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package that includes $70 billion for virus testing and a national vaccination program.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID update: US passes 400,000 deaths; Rebekah Jones arrested

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays uncertain of 2021 home after COVID-19 forced them to play 2020 season in Buffalo

    After spending the shortened 2020 season based in Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed toward another season with uncertainty surrounding where they will play home games due to the pandemic.

  • NHL postpones first game since season started

    The NHL has called off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.

  • Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

    Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.

  • Kyrie Irving expected to play vs. Cavaliers after 7-game absence for 'family and personal stuff'

    Kyrie Irving is back with the Nets and told the media that he's ready to move on from his seven-game 'pause.'

  • Mets fire GM Jared Porter after he allegedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos

    Mets fire GM Jared Porter over allegations he sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

    Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • Delonte West working at rehab centre where he received treatment

    Delonte West entered rehab in September.

  • NASCAR fines 15-year-old just $1,000 for posting video of himself at Daytona to Snapchat

    Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.

  • Stanley Johnson won’t take credit for shutting down Luka Doncic

    Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson made it very clear he would not take all the credit for holding Mavericks star Luka Doncic to a below-average night.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Can things get any worse for Tennessee? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the disaster unfolding at Tennessee after the school parted ways with AD Phillip Fulmer and head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid NCAA violations.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats star linebacker Simoni Lawrence signs extension with club

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence.Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012.The 31-year-old was the CFL East's top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery.Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019.Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL's top defensive player award in 2019.Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551.“Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field."YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSIONMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension.The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season.The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal.Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league's rookie of the year award."His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.LADLER RETURNS TO LIONSVANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler.Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests.Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles.RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKSREGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft.The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall).The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it's top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley.Saskatchewan's eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Kyrie Irving on his extended absence: ‘It's time to move on. Happy to be back’

    The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time after missing the team’s last seven games.

  • Why a Dustin Poirier win over Conor McGregor wouldn't be shocking

    It’s a vastly different Dustin Poirier who will meet McGregor on Saturday than the guy who admittedly let the trash talk get to him in 2014.

  • CPL targets season kickoff on Victoria Day Weekend, providing authorities agree

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League is targeting the Victoria Day long weekend in May as the kickoff for its third season. However, the league acknowledges that will ultimately depend on local government and health authorities. "Our plans call for the start of play this spring — while recognizing that a major factor will be our nation's progress against this pandemic," commissioner David Clanachan said in a letter to fans. "Based on where we are right now, if health authorities say it is safe to do so, we are focused on targeting a start date of the Victoria Day long weekend (May 22, 2021) — Canada’s 'unofficial start of summer.' To that end, we will remain flexible but also adaptable in our planning. To be clear, our ultimate goal is to see our supporters in the stands as we take to the field." The league acknowledges opening the doors to any number of spectators again is a decision that will be made by others. The hope is to have each of the eight teams play a normal 28-game season. The league is currently looking at a number of scheduling models. The 2020 season was originally slated to run from April 11 to Oct. 4. The pandemic shelved that plan with the league eventually playing the Island Games, a truncated tournament in Charlottetown, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6. The 2019 inaugural regular season ran April 27 to Oct. 19, divided into spring and fall campaigns. Hamilton's Forge FC won the league title both years. The CPL has also announced that young Canadians will see more action in 2021 with clubs now required to give at least 1,500 minutes of combined playing time to domestic players under the age of 21. The requirement previously for U-21 players was 1,000 minutes (pro-rated to 250 minutes at the Island Games). As before, CPL clubs must have at least three U-21 Canadian players signed on their rosters. The rule covers player born Jan. 1, 2000 or later. The league says the U-21 minutes requirement was met or exceeded by all clubs. In 2020, Winnipeg's Valour FC led the way with a total of1,532 minutes. In 2019, Pacific FC recorded 13,532 minutes. The league says it provided 43,000 minutes of playing time to young Canadians across its first two seasons. “Part of the mission of the Canadian Premier League is to foster the growth of young Canadian soccer players," James Easton, the league's vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. "The success to date of our under-21 player minutes is a testament to the quality that exists across Canada, which is now being served in a meaningful way by the opportunities provided by the CPL and is why we have decided to increase the minutes for young Canadian players.” --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NFL betting: Who will Deshaun Watson play for in 2021? BetMGM has posted odds on it

    BetMGM has odds for Deshaun Watson's team in 2021.

  • Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, says he 'just needed a pause'

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games, five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn't give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on. Irving was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. He also lost nearly $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary because two of the games he missed were during a mandated quarantine period. Irving said he was happy to be back with the team, which acquired James Harden during his absence. The Nets have won both games since the trade. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Dan Le Batard starts media company with former ESPN executive after leaving network

    Dan Le Batard left ESPN in January after one of his producers was laid off.