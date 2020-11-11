Coronavirus updates: 1 million new US cases in November; all 50 states see rise in infections; 'virus is winning' in Illinois

It took the U.S. only 10 days to reach 1 million new COVID-19 cases in November, an ominous sign for the coming weeks as the pandemic rages across the nation.

All 50 states had more new COVID-19 cases in the latest week than in the week before, an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data showed Tuesday. And 45 states had a higher rate of people testing positive than the week before, an analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows.

Even more concerning is the warning from public health experts that, with the increasingly cold weather, upcoming holiday gatherings and pandemic fatigue, December and January will be the nation's worst months in the protracted COVID ordeal.

At this point, the Midwest may be leading the gloomy charge.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz imposed new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday amid a surge in statewide infections, reducing the allowed capacity at bars and restaurants and setting limits on social gatherings. In Illinois, stricter coronavirus restrictions will go into effect Wednesday for some suburban counties. And in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a mask mandate for many public gatherings.

"The virus is winning right now," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on Twitter. The governor also hinted at a possible stay-at-home order as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

In North Dakota, where hospitals are at full capacity, health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms are being allowed to continue to work. Gov. Doug Burgum announced the move Monday, saying hospital administrators had requested it to alleviate a staffing crunch.

Some major developments:

The Department of Health and Human services said it's ready to distribute 80,000 doses of an Eli Lilly drug that appears to protect infected people at high risk from getting very sick from COVID-19. The Federal Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drug, bamlanivimab, on Monday.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Utah governor's mansion Monday as Gov. Gary Herbert's statewide mask mandate went into effect. Meanwhile, in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced he has extended the state's mask mandate for another 30 days.

Markets were mixed Tuesday, a day after surging near all-time highs on hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 10.2 million cases and more than 239,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 51 million cases and 1.26 million deaths.

More than 100,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 have become the norm as the U.S. reached the 1 million mark for November in just 10 days. It's a remarkable figure considering the U.S. leads the world by plenty with more than 10.2 million infections, and at this rate would tally 3 million-plus this month alone.

The 1 million milestone arrived as medical facilities are getting strained and governors across the nation are making increasingly desperate pleas with the public to take the fight against the virus more seriously.

The alarming wave of cases across the U.S. looks bigger and is more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring, mainly in the Northeast, and then in the summer, primarily in the Sun Belt.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed distribution plans Tuesday for Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Monday.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said 80,000 doses are ready for distribution this week and will be allocated to states based on COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates. State health departments will decide which hospitals, out-patient clinics and other healthcare settings will receive the drug, similar to the one administered to President Trump when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody that mimics the immune system’s response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, is approved for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are 12 years and older and are at risk of progressing to severe illness. It’s given to patients through an IV infusion over the course of an hour, with another hour for observation.

The federal government has already agreed to spend $375 million to provide 300,000 doses for high-risk patients, with an option to purchase an additional 650,000 doses for next year.

