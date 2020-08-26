Coronavirus updates: CDC changes testing guidelines for asymptomatic people; University of Alabama cases skyrocket; 2 reinfections in Europe

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines and now says people without symptoms "do not necessarily need a test" – even if they've been exposed to COVID-19.

Just last week, the CDC updated its travel guidelines that no longer mandate a 14-day quarantine for anyone who's traveled outside of their state or the country. The revisions to CDC guidelines have been met with concern by medical experts, who caution that less testing may lead to more cases and hinder contact tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, efforts to learn more about how the virus spreads remain unwavering. Researchers in Massachusetts are tracking the number of cases linked to "superspreader" events — such as weddings, parties and conferences — which could help states decide what events or activities are safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Some significant developments:

As Hurricane Laura barrels toward the Gulf Coast, Texas is altering preparation efforts for Hurricane Laura, providing testing at some shelters, hosting evacuees at hotels, and reducing the number of evacuees allowed on state and local buses.Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island, is returning to stay-at-home orders in its fight against COVID-19.

An outbreak in a Maine jail is being directly linked to an indoor wedding reception, which has now led to at least 60 positive cases and one death.

American Airlines is laying off 17,500 frontline workers due to the coronavirus travel slump.

Los Angeles County – the county with the highest number of infections in the U.S. – on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 cases for the first time since early June.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 5.7 million confirmed infections and 178,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 820,000 deaths and 23.9 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: College administrators nationwide are welcoming students back to campus with strict mask guidelines and plenty of online class offerings. But as schools reckon with the possibility of cancelling in-person fall semesters, students are taking matters into their own hands if their campus is forced to shut down.

Infectious disease experts are not only confused, but also troubled, by the recent change in testing guidelines made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which said people without symptoms “do not necessarily need a test” – even if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

“Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscored the importance of testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of symptoms,” tweeted Alison Galvani, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at Yale School of Medicine. “This change in policy will kill.”

The CDC estimates in its COVID-19 Pandemic Planning Scenarios that 40% of infections are asymptomatic and 50% of transmission occur before symptoms appear. Experts worry that failing to test asymptomatic carriers could not only result in more infections but also hinder contact tracing efforts.

"I'm concerned that these recommendations suggest someone who has had substantial exposure to a person with COVID-19 now doesn't need to get tested," Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told CNN. “This is key to contact tracing.”

Before changes were made Monday, the CDC website previously said that testing was recommended “for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Two patients in Europe have been reinfected with COVID-19, further emphasizing the necessity of a vaccine as opposed to relying on herd immunity.

Both cases – one in the Netherlands, the other in Belgium – were reported by state broadcasters and were proven to be different strains of the virus, reported Reuters. The Dutch woman, Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans told broadcasters, had a weakened immune system.

“That someone would pop up with a reinfection, it doesn’t make me nervous,” Koopmans said, per Reuters. “We have to see whether it happens often.”

The news comes only days after researchers at the University of Hong Kong announced that a 33-year-old man was re-infected by a different strain of COVID-19 more than four months after his initial infection.

After one week of in-person instruction, the University of Alabama has amassed 531 cases, putting the upcoming fall semester "in serious jeopardy," according to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“As mayor, my first responsibility is to protect the health, safety and welfare of this community and of every person that is living here, studying here or working here.”