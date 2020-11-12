Coronavirus updates: US sets single-day record for new cases as hospitalizations reach all-time high; New York, Indiana tighten restrictions

The upward trajectory of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued Wednesday with the country setting a new mark with more than 136,000 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

That development came a day after the U.S. reached 1 million cases in November alone and COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 60,000 for the first time. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in less than two months, the COVID Tracking Project reported Wednesday.

The number of Americans hospitalized due to COVID-19 has risen almost 50% in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed 240,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus, the largest number in the world. The U.S. has 4.3% of the global population but 18.8% of the reported coronavirus deaths.

Almost 62,000 Americans were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The previous record for hospitalizations was 59,780 on April 12, after which the number began a gradual decline that reached 28,608 on Sept. 20. Since then, however, the number has been rising steadily.

"Hospitals are facing severe constraints in the weeks ahead," said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, whose state is among the hardest hit. "We need everyone to help slow the spread."

Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state, is the first to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on face masks: They not only protect others, but they protected the wearer, too.

The World Health Organization is allowing an independent panel to review its management of the pandemic response.

In ICE detention centers, the coronavirus case rate is more than 13 times the rate of the U.S. population and more than double the rate in prisons, according to the report published in JAMA Open Network.

Philadelphia's public school system reversed its plan to resume some in-person instruction this month. In Maryland, indoor dining at restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% capacity starting Wednesday.

The global totals: more than 51.9 million cases and 1.28 million deaths.

The U.S. set a new high-water mark for single-day cases of the coronavirus Wednesday with 136,325, based on Johns Hopkins University data. The record figure represents an increase of more than 16,000 infections over the previous day's total of nearly 120,000.

The latest surge in cases is straining the medical systems in several states, most recently Wisconsin, which is approaching the point where its hospitals won't be able to properly care for all their severely ill patients, state health officials said.

The U.S., the world leader in COVID-19 infections with close to 10.4 million, has recorded more than 100,000 new cases for eight consecutive days, averaging more than 121,000 new infections over that time.

Bars and restaurants with a liquor license will have to close by 10 p.m. and indoor gatherings at private homes will be limited to no more than 10 people under new statewide rules announced Wednesday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Gyms will also have to close by 10 p.m.

The restrictions, which take effect Friday night, come in response to increasing COVID-19 numbers in the state and growing concerns that it will be hit with a second wave of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Cuomo said 4,820 new infections were reported Tuesday (at a 2.93% positivity rate), as well as 1,628 hospitalizations and 21 COVID fatalities.

The limit on social activities at home, down from the current 50, is sure to draw some backlash, but Cuomo said on Twitter, "We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.''

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb finally gave in and moved the state out of its Stage 5 of reopening after seven weeks of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soaring beyond the spring rates.

Holcomb on Wednesday placed limits on social gatherings and school events for most of the state, and also made available $20 million to local officials to help ensure businesses adhere to the state’s mask and social distancing requirements.