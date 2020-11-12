Coronavirus updates: California nears 1M cases; Ticketmaster to require proof of COVID test, vaccine; South Dakota mayor votes against masks

California was on the brink of 1 million coronavirus cases Thursday, just a day after Texas became the first state to reach the sad marker.

The country's most populous state has recorded over 18,000 deaths during the pandemic, and 11 counties were ordered this week to drop a notch on the state's tiered reopening schedule. Los Angeles and San Diego counties are both on the lowest rung of the four-step ladder, where restrictions include no indoor dining or indoor church services.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. in New Jersey. Instead, restaurants can continue outdoor dining operations and create "dining bubbles" that must be cleaned between uses.

As states continue to impose COVID-19 restrictions amid a surge in cases, one South Dakota mayor voted against a face mask mandate. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stepped in to break a 4-4 tie with the city council and cited the city of Fargo, North Dakota's mask mandate, which he said has "made little to no impact."

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported close to 10.4 million cases and more than 241,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 52 million cases and 1.28 million deaths.

California will soon become the second state in the U.S. to surpass 1 million cases of the coronavirus.

As cases continue to surge, some of the state's largest counties have paused reopening plans. San Francisco, which has the lowest virus case rates among California’s major cities, voluntarily imposed new restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, city officials issued a public safety emergency alert to residents' cell phones warning of a rise in cases and urging people to get tested for COVID-19.

“We are certainly seeing, almost all across the state, an upward trajectory,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services. If trends don’t ease by next week, he said, “over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier.”

Ticketmaster plans to require proof of COVID vaccine, test from customers

In preparation for a COVID-19 vaccine, Ticketmaster is working on a plan to safely allow people to return to concerts in 2021 by verifying if they tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated, Billboard reported.

While the plan is still in the development phase, the company told Billboard customers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result approximately 24 to 72 hours, depending on local government requirements, before a concert. Customers would then authorize vaccine distribution providers, like Labcorp or CVS Minute Clinic, to send their results to a health pass company, like CLEAR or IBM.

If the test result is negative, the lab will notify Ticketmaster, who then will grant the customer access to their tickets. If they test positive or haven't shown proof of vaccination, they won't be allowed to attend the event.

"Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients," Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich told Billboard.

Vanuatu, a remote Pacific island nation, reports first COVID case

A small Pacific island nation has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, shortening the list of places untouched by the global pandemic.

