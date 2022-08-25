Coronavirus updates for Aug. 25: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back each week for updates.

More than 10,000 COVID cases in SC last week

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday, Aug. 23, reported 10,052 COVID-19 cases and 13 coronavirus-related deaths for the week ending Aug. 20 The counts include probable and confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

At least 1.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina, and more than 18,200 people have died of the virus since March 2020, according to state health officials.

Data shows COVID-19 cases are down about 22% compared with this time last week, with hospitalizations falling about 6%. As of Aug. 20, an average 552 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 75 patients being treated in intensive care and 32 patients on ventilators, the latest data shows.

The omicron subvariant BA.5 accounted for about 80% of coronavirus strains identified in South Carolina for the week of Aug. 6, followed by BA.4 (15.5%) and BA.1.12.1 (3.7%), according to the latest data. The DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducts sequencing on randomly chosen samples as part of nationwide efforts to find out about new strains of the virus, the agency’s website reads.

Nearly 53% percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly 61% have received at least one dose, state health data shows.

Fewer SC counties have ‘high’ COVID rates, CDC says

The number of South Carolina counties with a high risk of COVID-19 is down compared to this time last week, The State reported, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health agency’s updated community levels map shows 26 counties with high levels of the virus, according to the newspaper. Last week, the CDC reported 32 counties with high levels.

Sixteen counties across the state have medium COVID rates and four counties reported low rates, the map shows.

Story continues

Read the full story here.

Updated boosters for adults and teens expected soon, White House says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines meant to target strains of the omicron subvariant will be available to adults and teens in “a few short weeks, according to White House officials.

“The vaccines that are coming in a few short weeks are specifically designed for the virus that’s out there, and I believe it’s going to be available and every American over the age of 12 will be eligible,” Dr. Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator, told NBC Nightly News.

The updated shots could be ready by early to mid-September, Jha said, and are said to be more effective against the omicron subvariants and original COVID-19 virus.

To learn more, ready the full story here.