Coronavirus updates: Alaska's largest city to relax restrictions; Texas officials urge quick vaccine distribution; 338K US deaths

►Britain on Wednesday authorized emergency use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.” Britain has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and plans to begin injections within days. The shot is expected to be relied on in many countries because of its low cost, availability and ease of use. It can be kept in refrigerators rather than the ultra-cold storage some other vaccines require.

►California extended its regional stay-at-home order for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, where there is 0% ICU capacity. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services secretary, said the order is in effect "for the time being" with no set expiration date for the restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reported. Ghaly said ICU projections will determine when the orders will be lifted.

► A top Texas health official on Tuesday ordered providers to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with medical conditions, including pregnancy, who are at greater risk of a severe case of COVID-19. Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, and Gov. Greg Abbott are urging providers to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible as COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases surge.

► The Cleveland Browns added three more players to their COVID-19 list Tuesday just days before Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. There are now a total of nine players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

► Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died Tuesday with COVID-19. Letlow, 41, was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 19, a day after announcing he tested positive for the virus. He won the 5th Congressional District seat earlier this month in a runoff election against fellow Republican state Rep. Lance Harris.

► Alaska's largest city will ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday. Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson on Tuesday announced that bars and restaurants can reopen for indoor service at 25% capacity; Gyms, retail and personal care services can operate at 50% capacity; and entrainment facilities can reopen at 25%. "We've brought cases down. We freed up space at our hospitals, and now we find ourselves in a slightly better position," Quinn-Davidson said. "The decisions we make in Anchorage have a ripple effect across the entire state."

►Americans who have direct deposit set up through the Internal Revenue Service could be receiving their stimulus payment as early as Tuesday night, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday, according to a press release from the Treasury Department. The new round of stimulus includes $600 direct payment to qualifying individual Americans, or $1,200 for couples.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 19.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 338,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 81.9 million cases and 1.78 million deaths.

Here's a closer look at today's top stories:

Will malls survive COVID-19?

In recent years, the future of shopping malls has been in doubt as online shopping gained steam and one-time anchor retailers like Sears and Macy's struggled financially and shuttered stores. Then came COVID-19.

Now, as coronavirus vaccines roll out across the U.S., top-tier shopping centers are likely to bounce back in the new year, retail experts predict. But those that were in trouble before the COVID-19 crisis may disappear more quickly, as shoppers bypass them for malls offering a more upscale experience, or simply choose to click and shop online.

"In 2021, the good malls will continue to do well,'' said Neil Saunders, managing director of the retail consultancy GlobalData. "It’s the weaker ones that will suffer...The future of the mall isn’t doomed or completely redundant. It’s just that 2021 will be a year of reckoning for underperforming properties."

– Charisse Jones and Kelly Tyko

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 variant

Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

"Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the U.K.," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."

The Colorado state laboratory confirmed the case and notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor's office said in a statement. The patient is a man in his 20s who is recovering in isolation in Elbert County, outside Denver. He has no travel history and no close contacts. Public health officials were conducting an investigation.

– Grace Hauck

Infected mink escaped from Oregon farm afflicted by outbreak

Oregon state officials confirmed that a mink infected with coronavirus escaped from a farm that was quarantined in November following an outbreak that affected both mink and humans. The runaway mink was caught Dec. 13 by a team of state biologists, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and tested positive for low levels of the virus just over a week later.

Five opossums and two cats were also captured around the same time as the mink. None of the other animals tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating or has been established in the wild,” said Dr. Ryan Scholz, a veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, in a statement. “Still, we are taking this situation very seriously and continuing to survey and trap near the farm.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

