Coronavirus updates: 'Normal living' will come months after vaccine, Fauci says; Florida bars to re-open at half-capacity

On the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, Americans are struggling with feelings of safety once again as another American is diagnosed with the coronavirus every 2.45 seconds.

While a race to a vaccine is widely considered the only path back to a pre-pandemic way of life, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned that a safe and effective vaccine will not immediately bring back normalcy.

A return to "normal living" — life without masks and physical distancing, where people can go to a movie or a large gathering without fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 — won't come until "several months" after a vaccine first arrives, Fauci, said on CNN.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said infection rates need to drop dramatically, something expected after the months-long logistical nightmare of manufacturing hundreds of millions of vaccines and distributing them.

Meanwhile, most state case counts and deaths, with the exception of Wisconsin, are improving across the nation, but deaths are still more than a third higher than they were at the beginning of July. America has been averaging about 35,000 cases per day.

Some significant developments:

California reached a bleak milestone, becoming the first state in the nation to reach 750,000 coronavirus cases. Los Angeles County claims a third of those cases, becoming the first county to surpass 250,000 cases.

The Senate failed to pass a slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill Thursday in a 52-47 vote. One Republican senator voted with Democrats against the bill.

Chinese scientists began Phase 1 human trials for a coronavirus vaccine nasal spray.

New York City, transit commuters will face a $50 fine beginning Monday if they refuse to wear a face mask

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 6.4 million confirmed cases and more than 192,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there are more than 28 million cases and more than 911,000 fatalities.

The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, expressed disappointment in the political divisiveness over protection measures against the coronavirus, as seen by the large crowds that gather at President Donald Trump's rallies.

"As a scientist, I'm pretty puzzled and rather disheartened," Collins said Thursday when asked during a CNN town hall what he thinks of large events such as Trump's Michigan rally where few wore masks or kept distance from each other.

Trump's campaign rally on Thursday, held at MBS International Airport near Saginaw, drew more than 5,000 supporters. Despite state guidelines that require masks in areas where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance from others, many in the crowd were seen without them.

Trump's recent rallies have often featured largely maskless crowds. The Republican National Convention was also criticized for speeches delivered in front of large crowds.

— Jeanine Santucci

Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives, according to a new report that underscores that kids can bring the germ home and infect others.

Scientists already know children can spread the virus. But the study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “definitively indicates — in a way that previous studies have struggled to do — the potential for transmission to family members,” said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious diseases researcher.

The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids. So, masks, disinfection and social distancing are needed. And people who work in such facilities have to be careful and get tested if they think they may be infected, experts said.

The study also shows that children with no symptoms, or very mild symptoms, can spread the infection, just like adults can.

— The Associated Press

Ohio State University students can expect the “new normal” on campus this semester to last at least through the spring, officials said in an announcement Friday.