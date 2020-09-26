Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warns

Americans have a long way to go for "herd immunity" given that only about 9% of adults in the U.S. have been exposed to COVID-19. That's according to the largest study so far that looks for evidence of the disease in peoples' blood.

California's health secretary said Friday that there have been increases in the number of newly confirmed cases, hospital emergency department visits for COVID-19 and new hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases.

And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in a move to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

Some significant developments:

California is seeing a concerning uptick in cases, which appear to be attributable to gatherings around Labor Day.

Texas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" because no fans were there due to COVID restrictions.

Areas with high numbers of Black and non-white Latino residents had higher infection rates than mostly white communities, a study on herd immunity found.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 7 million cases and 203,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 32.6 million cases and over 989,000 fatalities.

By the end of July, about 9 percent of American adults had been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a new study of dialysis patients, the largest yet looking for evidence of the disease in people's blood.

That data shows the American public is a long way from achieving "herd immunity" – having enough infections to prevent further spread of the virus.

The infection rates varied from essentially zero in some states that avoided infection by mid-summer, to more than one-third of residents in parts of New York hard-hit in the spring.

The new study, published in The Lancet, is in line with previous, smaller studies, and also showed areas with high numbers of Black and non-white Latino residents had higher infection rates than mostly white communities.

– Karen Weintraub

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Friday shows six states set records for new cases in a week while four states had a record number of deaths in a week.

New case records were set in Minnesota, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, and also Puerto Rico. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The United States has reported 7,034,432 cases and 203,789 deaths as of Saturday morning.

– Michael Stucka

Dr. Mark Ghaly says the trends appear largely attributable to the Labor Day holiday and could lead to an 89% increase in hospitalizations in the next month.

Ghaly notes the state is heading into another hot weekend, which could increase people gathering with others. He urged renewed efforts to prevent spread.

Texas A&M’s five Yell Leaders ran into an almost empty Kyle Field as Friday night crept into Saturday morning for their Midnight Yell.

It’s a tradition almost 90 years old, normally held in front of more than 25,000 people before every football game. No fans were allowed this year because of the coronavirus, leaving the Yell Leaders to perform only to the school’s band, their voices echoing in the cavernous space.

“It was a little eerie, but I think it went well,” head Yell Leader Keller Cox said through his mask moments after it ended.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus sits just below 1 million, but without further action to slow the spread, it will likely double before a vaccine is widely available, a World Health Organization official said Friday.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head the WHO’s health emergencies program, said that 2 million deaths was "not only imaginable, but sadly very likely" in the absence of increased testing, tracing, social distancing, mask wearing and other measures to slow the spread of the virus.