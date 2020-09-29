Coronavirus updates: 1M deaths worldwide; 1,000 gather for party near Florida State after DeSantis ends restrictions

Less than nine months after a 61-year-old man died of a mysterious disease in sprawling Wuhan, China, the global death toll has surpassed 1 million.

The New York Times, in reporting the death back in January, noted that the virus had "put the region on alert, but there is no evidence that it can spread among humans."

In the U.S., the politics of pandemic continues an unrelenting churn. House Democrats unveiled a doomed, $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief aid package. Republicans, who control the Senate, are holding out for a slimmed-down – and cheaper – bill.

Crowds of partiers gathered once again in Tallahassee, home of Florida State University, this weekend. Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped the state's COVID-19 restrictions and even has encouraged college kids to party. No further urging needed.

Some significant developments:

The Navajo Nation reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

With Thanksgiving less than two months away, the CDC recommends having small holiday dinner gatherings. For people who usually travel to visit family, the agency suggests celebrating the holiday virtually.

India has become the second country to report 6 million confirmed cases.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 7 million cases and 205,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. New case records were set in Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Alaska and North Dakota. Globally, there have been more than 33 million cases and more than 1 million fatalities.

📰 What we're reading: There was fear in August when Florida made the controversial decision to reopen most schools with in-person instruction. Many teachers and families braced for a spike in COVID-19 cases. That hasn't happened, according to a USA TODAY analysis.

Samuel Nunez cries as he eulogizes his daughter, Lydia Nunez, during a funeral service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles on July, 21, 2020. Nunez is one of more than 1 million COVID-19 fatalities worldwide. More

Hundreds of thousand of elementary students return to classes in NYC

Public elementary schools reopened across New York City on Tuesday, with middle and high schools scheduled to welcome students Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of students walked into classrooms for the first time since March, although remote instruction has been taking place for about three weeks. The event comes on the third try – Mayor Bill de Blasio twice had to delay opening classrooms due to staffing shortages and other issues. By week's end all 1.1 million students will have the option of in-classroom learning, although schools Chancellor Richard Carranza says only about half have opted in so far.

Purdue suspends 14 students for party

Purdue University gave 14 students, including 13 student-athletes, until Wednesday to clear out of their residence hall rooms after being suspended, accused of having a party that violated the university’s coronavirus-era Protect Purdue Pledge. Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim did not name the students, where they lived or which sports the student-athletes play. Purdue athletics issued a statement saying the 13 are "out-of-season student-athletes." The university also did not say whether the students were among the 801 who had tested positive for COVID-19 on campus since Aug. 1.

"We will deal with any such violation with firmness," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. "The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”

A lot of Florida State University students apparently are all-in on Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision Friday to drop virtually all coronavirus restrictions across the state. Tallahassee police say they spent much of the weekend responding to more than a dozen calls concerning large crowds, some at or near campus.