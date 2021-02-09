Coronavirus update: WHO debunks lab leak, bats as virus source; Uber to provide free rides for vaccines

In a media briefing Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it’s been unable to find the source of the coronavirus that began the global pandemic, but it has debunked theories about a laboratory leak and said the source is still believed to be from an animal, though which kind is unclear.

WHO officials in China and Chinese experts shared top-line findings studies on where the virus originated and how it spread throughout Wuhan.

“The findings suggest that the laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain introduction of the virus into the population,” said WHO team member on the China mission, Peter Ben Embarek.

The source is likely some sort of animal, officials said, but it was unlikely a direct transmission from bats, pangolins or farm animals. Instead, a new theory suggests an intermediary host playing a role in the transmission. Scientists conducted tens of thousands of PCR and blood tests on farm animals — including chickens, cows, goats, ducks and geese, as well as wild animals, in more than 30 provinces throughout China. All returned negative results, officials said.

Scientists said that their work is not done, and they will continue to study the virus’s origin. “We should really go and search for evidence for earlier circulation, wherever that is indicated,” said Marion Koopmans, a virologist also part of the WHO team in China.

Free rides for vaccines

Walgreens (WBA) and Uber (UBER) announced a partnership to help ensure equitable access to vaccines as part of the latter’s commitment in December to providing 10 million free rides.

The offer for a free ride will be provided via an email after an appointment is confirmed through Walgreens, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The new agreement also includes an educational program to help overcome vaccine hesitancy. Uber previously announced it was working with Moderna (MRNA) to provide in-app information on vaccine safety.

The announcement comes as part of an effort to help get vaccines into underserved communities.

In December, Lyft (LYFT) announced, along with Anthem (ANTM) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and United Way to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccine sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.

A recent report from Johns Hopkins University recommends more programs like this to help fight for health equity amid the pandemic.

Uber, Lyft and patient transport companies, such as LogistiCare, have also been involved in transportation efforts for health care workers and food deliveries for seniors and people in need. Ride-sharing and senior ride transportation companies had become increasingly popular even before the pandemic to increase access and reduce the number of no-shows.

That’s something startup Roundtrip CEO Mark Switaj knows all too well. The company, which offers a marketplace for such rides, has seen an influx of interest from providers and insurers in the past year — and is seeing new pickup in vaccine ride interest.

“Transportation is highly fragmented,” Switaj said, noting it mirrors some of the other geographic or relationship boundaries as health care.

The company allows rides through all options, including Lyft and Uber, so that patients and individuals can get to a hospital or vaccine site.

“Why access one ride option when you can access them all?” Switaj said.

The company is located in both rural and urban areas around the country and saves 60% on ride costs. On average, the company provides rides averaging 12 miles, but has scheduled a ride as far as 400 miles. Switaj sees the impacts of the virus, especially the focus on health equity, lasting well beyond the pandemic.

