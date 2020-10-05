Coronavirus update: Trump's COVID-19 timeline, treatments sow concern; CDC warns on 6 foot spread

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as two deputies and two White House staff, announced on Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19 — the latest in a growing list of Republican officials linked to President Donald Trump, who is currently undergoing treatment for the virus as questions swirl around his condition.

In the days following Trump’s stunning disclosure that he was infected with the coronavirus, several GOP senators and key functionaries in his inner circle have also received positive diagnoses. The furor was sparked last week after Hope Hicks was revealed to have the virus, the first revelation that the pandemic had hit the White House hard, roiling the president’s already turbulent reelection effort.

McEnany said she had consistently tested negative in the past few days, and was not showing any symptoms.

The crisis engulfing the White House was amplified on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which updated its guidelines to address a point many experts have previously stressed — that it is possible for the virus to spread beyond six feet, the benchmark for social distancing measures. Last month, the agency published that same guidance but quickly removed it, in a move that fanned new accusations that the CDC’s decisions were being politicized.

Meanwhile, questions have surfaced about the lack of transparency surrounding when Trump first contracted the virus, the limited information on contact tracing efforts — and how serious his condition might be despite rosy assurances by his medical team.

Health experts are concerned the White House has been concealing a more serious COVID-19 infection, especially as he receives a number of aggressive treatment cocktails.

The President’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, admitted to wanting to keep an optimistic tone while Trump — who over the weekend embarked on a much maligned pass and review via car for the benefit of his supporters — was at Walter Reed Military Medical center.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, that his course of illness, have had,” Conley said, adding that he didn’t want to provide any information that would “steer the course of the illness in another direction.”

Conley confirmed several reports Sunday that Trump had received supplemental oxygen after his saturation level dropped just below a concerning level while at the White House.

Social distancing and airborne spread

The latest revision by the CDC states that in indoors spaces, where air circulation can be poorer, the virus can spread further than six feet and droplets can linger in the air for hours — which can infect someone who breathes in the air.

The question of how far the virus can spread was discussed in an article by Italian researchers in April, who pointed to evidence that droplets travel further than six feet. The CDC is now embracing the existing evidence on the topic.

The agency “continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

“Today’s update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with COVID-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the COVID-19-positive person left an area,” it added.

A range of cocktails for Trump’s treatment

Trump has has no fever since Friday, his vital signs are stable, and he has not complained of shortness of breath, even when his oxygen saturation levels were lower.