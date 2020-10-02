Coronavirus update: Trump COVID diagnosis shocks the world, shows 'no one is safe'

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s COVID-19 diagnoses shook the world and reverberated across global markets on Friday, underscoring how an “unpredictable” virus remains implacable in the face of multi-pronged efforts to contain it.

With barely a month before Election Day, the campaign was thrown into turmoil on Thursday after top White House aide Hope Hicks had contracted the virus — leading to the disclosure that the president and his wife were infected and would go into isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus continues its inexorable spread, with the worldwide death toll reaching 1 million this week and cases climbing around the globe. The president’s illness may also complicate the search for a vaccine, which could arrive before year’s end.

As of Friday, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and GOP Senator Mike Lee also tested positive, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden — who appeared on the same stage with Trump during Tuesday’s ferocious debate — has tested negative, as have Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, and first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, her husband.

The latest reports from the White House are that Trump’s symptoms are mild, but as an elderly and overweight male, the president is considered part of a high risk category for the disease to develop into more severe case.

“This virus has an unpredictable course,” Yahoo medical contributor Dr. Dara Kass told Yahoo Finance on Friday. She said all of the venues at which Trump has appeared this week have the potential to become “superspreader” events.

According to reports, White House staff knew Hicks was confirmed positive before attending a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday but attempted to keep it under wraps as Trump traveled the next day to New Jersey for a campaign event. Trump appeared lethargic at the New Jersey event, according to reports, and once again downplayed the virus while he was at the rally.

Kass pointed to the this week’s debate in Cleveland, where Trump’s team did not follow masking rules required by the venue. “If they were within 6 feet of the President, unmasked, for over 15 minutes, they are at risk and need to be quarantined for 14 days, regardless of negative tests,” the doctor said.

“That could extend as far as the cabinet” and other officials close to Trump, Kass added. “We just don’t know how many people were in contact with the President or any other positive patients at this point,” she said.

‘No one is safe’

There are over 7 million cases in the U.S. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance) More

The Bidens released a message wishing the Trumps a “swift recovery,” while his running mate, Kamala Harris, tested negative.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The White House reported Friday that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee, has tested negative for the virus.

But even with the number of close contacts reporting negative tests, health experts warn it is still too early to tell if those negative results will remain so within the next 14 days.

The president’s shock revelation is likely to intensify the push for aggressive contact tracing in the coming days, as well as assessing Trump’s health developments.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor at the George Washington University school of public health, told Yahoo Finance the road ahead is likely to be long and arduous.