Unemployment Rate Reaches A Record 14.7% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The unemployment rate reached a record 14.7% in the first full month of the U.S. under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s the highest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. saw 20 millions jobs lost in April because of the virus.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
What you need to know about face masks right now
Will there be a second stimulus check?
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
Why it takes so long to make a coronavirus vaccine
Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.