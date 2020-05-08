Unemployment Rate Reaches A Record 14.7% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The unemployment rate reached a record 14.7% in the first full month of the U.S. under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the highest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. saw 20 millions jobs lost in April because of the virus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.





