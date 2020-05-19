Coronavirus: UK employment at record high as COVID-19 lockdown began

Universal credit claims have surged since the coronavirus lockdown began, with Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showing unemployment on the rise. (PA)

Employment was at a record high in Britain as the coronavirus crisis began.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday confirmed a record jobs boom going into the pandemic, with the official joblessness tally widely expected to rise in the coming months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Separate data shows universal credit claims have soared, millions of workers have been placed on paid leave and many have seen hours slashed since the crisis began.

The new headline figures are released with a time-lag, covering only the three months to the end of March. They show employment at a joint-record high of 76.6%, and unemployment close to record lows at 3.9%.

READ MORE: Fears for 6,000 jobs with Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia owner on the brink

But the ONS has released more recent data on claims for jobseekers’ allowance and universal credit among those looking for work. It shows a 69.1% spike in claims between March and April, taking the number above two million.

Other estimates based on real-time earnings information from employers suggest the number of paid employees dropped by 1.6% in April compared to March.

Another sign of the pandemic’s early impact on the labour market comes in the vacancy figures, with employer concerns appearing to slow hiring in March. The number of vacancies dropped by 170,000 in the quarter.

Earnings growth also slowed to an annual rate of 2.7% in the three months to March.

Jagit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said the latest figures included only a “very early snapshot” including one week of the lockdown and more than two months running up to it.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme shortly before the data was released that the unemployment rate would continue to move higher this year. He said the think tank expected it to reach at least 10% of the workforce, the highest since the early 1990s.