Coronavirus: what UK supermarkets are doing to prevent stockpiling

Food retailers are working around the clock so we all have enough food and household supplies to keep us going as we tackle coronavirus (COVID-19).



But concern over stocks running out is seeing supermarket shelves stripped bare as customers rush to stockpile food, long-life milk, dried pasta and hygiene items, including hand sanitiser and toilet roll – and the panic buying continues as more households self-isolate.

'What to stock up on for Coronavirus?' has been one of the top search terms on Google this week, and now the pressure is mounting online too, with online shoppers stuck in virtual queues and experiencing long waits for delivery slots and other technical difficulties.



The British Retail Consortium, the body representing all of the UK’s major supermarkets and food retailers, urges calm, stressing that the government is working with suppliers to speed up store deliveries and keep supply chains moving.

Its chief executive, Helen Dickinson, wants shoppers to help: 'We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop. We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others are left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together.'

So what has each supermarket and food retailer in the UK and Ireland put in place to control panic buying, and help customers – especially those most vulnerable – to plan for shopping and deliveries?

NB: Be aware that local stores may impose their own restrictions and specific opening hours.

ASDA

• Customers will only be able to buy a maximum of three of any products across all food items, toiletries and cleaning products.

• Asda has implemented additional in-store cleaning including baskets and trollies, and there will be cleaning stations with hand sanitiser at store entrances.

• There is some capacity for online delivery, but customers are asked to be flexible and choose less-popular delivery times.

• Self-isolating customers are asked to indicate their status in the online 'other information' box, then drivers will wear disposable gloves when delivering orders and use bags to deliver shopping, rather than plastic totes.

• Orders can be left in a designated place such as the doorstep or gate, rather than signed for at the door.

MORRISONS

• Morrisons is welcoming workers from Marie Curie and CLIC Sargent charity shops – whose doors may need to close due to Coronavirus – to help support elderly and vulnerable customers in its stores.

• There's a temporary purchase limit on certain items.

• In-store cleaning has been stepped up.

• Home delivery services have been expanded to meet demand.

• Customers to update isolation status under the ‘delivery instructions’ section of your online account.

• If you’re self-isolating, drivers won’t take your carrier bags in return. The advice is to hold onto them and return later, when the usual refund will be given.

ALDI

• All stores will close earlier at 8pm to allow for product replenishment. Sunday opening hours remain unchanged, except in Scotland where stores will close at 6pm.

• Every in-store item is limited to four units per purchase.

• 'This is still significantly more than most customers would buy in a normal shopping trip and we hope this temporary restriction will give as many customers as possible the opportunity to get what they need, every time they visit,' explains Giles Hurley, CEO Aldi UK and Ireland.

• Aldi has also donated £250,000 to Age UK, helping to ensure the charity 'can continue to support vulnerable members of the community who may not be able to get out to our stores'.



TESCO

• Every Sunday, all Tesco stores (except Express stores) will prioritise a browsing hour before checkouts open for NHS workers.

• All our stores (except Express stores) will be prioritising the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

• All of Tesco's 24-hour stores will shut between 10pm and 6am to allow staff to restock overnight.

• There's a nationwide restriction on 3 items per customer across all products.

• All meat, fish, deli counters and salad bars will be closed.

• 'We are experiencing high demand for online deliveries. Waits vary around the UK,' a spokesman says. 'Customers can help us by going into store to shop if they are able to.'

• If online shoppers are self-isolating they must let the driver know by telephone. Although Tesco online went officially 'bag-less' in August 2019, plastic carriers have been temporarily re-introduced for hygiene reasons.



SAINSBURY'S

• All stores will only open to the elderly and vulnerable for the first hour of trading each day.

• There's restrictions on a larger number of products. Customers can buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two of the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

• To get more items onto shelves, Sainsbury's is closing its cafes and meat, fish and pizza counters.



• With reports of delays of up to a month for online delivery slots, Sainsbury's has confirmed online customers who are over 70 or have a disability will have priority access to online delivery slots.

• Sainsbury's will expand its 'click & collect' service – collection sites are increasing and customers will be able to place an order online and pick it up from a collection point in the store car park.



ICELAND

• As one of the first supermarket's to offer priority shopping as a result of the coronavirus panic buying, Iceland has confirmed that the first hour of opening every day will be for the elderly and vulnerable.



LIDL

• 'We have limited the sale of products including household essentials, cleaning products, pasta, rice and tinned goods to four items per customer', a spokesperson tells us.

• In Ireland, the supermarket has introduced priority shopping from 9am to 11am for elderly customers.

• Lidl has donated £100,000 to its food redistribution partner, Neighbourly, to support the most vulnerable people during these challenging times.



WAITROSE

• More than 2,100 John Lewis Partners are helping in Waitrose shops this month and supporting deliveries.

• In Waitrose supermarkets the elderly, the vulnerable and those who look after them will be able to take advantage of a prioritised and dedicated shopping hour, during the first opening hour of the shop.

• All Waitrose Cafes and rotisseries will close and the supermarket is temporarily suspending coffee-making.

• There will be a limit of 3 for any specific grocery item*, and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer buying in shops. *Exclusions include fresh fruit and vegetables as well as Easter Confectionery, Beers, Wines, Cider and Spirits

• Waitrose has implemented additional cleaning on high contact points including self scan checkouts and key pads, and staff are reminded of the importance of frequent hand-washing.



• Waitrose is 'reluctantly introducing temporary limits across some of the website's most in-demand items' to ensure products are shared fairly. There are restrictions on online sales of certain items including cleaning products, hand wash, antibacterial products, toilet tissues, pasta, and some tinned goods.

• Waitrose is also bringing forward its cut-off time for order changes to 12 noon.



• Delivery drivers will deliver to doorstep for those self-isolating.

OCADO

• Ocado has suspended all orders after experiencing 'a simply staggering amount of traffic' to its website.

• The online supermarket is no longer taking new customer bookings in order to prioritise existing customers.

• 'Please note, that in this time of unusual demand, we have made the call to temporarily prioritise deliveries for existing registered customers. We will not be processing new customer bookings for the time being. We are very sorry to have to disappoint anyone that chooses Ocado, and we’re working hard to increase our delivery capacity,' the website reads.



M&S

• Colleagues provided with additional hygiene products.

• Colleagues from the Clothing & Home team will be joining the Food team to keep up with demand.

• They've introduced a contact-free delivery service on all clothing, home, flowers, hampers and wine orders.



The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

