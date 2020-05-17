Coronavirus: UK to spend £84m on Covid-19 vaccine studies, business secretary announces
The government is providing an additional £84 million to accelerate coronavirus vaccine research at Oxford University and Imperial College London, business secretary Alok Sharma has announced.
Mr Sharma told the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing that clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine were "progressing well", while the Imperial team aimed to start clinical trials in mid-June and larger scale tests in October.
More follows…