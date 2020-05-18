Coronavirus: UK records lowest increase in COVID-19 deaths since lockdown began

The UK has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus fatality figure since the nationwide lockdown began, with 160 further deaths.

The increase - the lowest recorded by the Department of Health since 24 March - takes the total to 34,796.

The figure includes coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the community.

On Sunday, the UK had recorded its lowest daily number of deaths in 53 days, as 170 new deaths were announced, although today's figure marks another small drop.

The numbers are typically lower over the weekend and just after, but the daily increases have been trending downwards.

At the peak on 2 April, 961 deaths were reported.

In England, a further 122 people have died, bringing the total number of deaths in hospitals in the country to 24,739.

Seven of those had no known underlying health condition, and they were aged between 50 and 85.

The number of deaths by region were as follows:

In Wales, a further four people have died, taking its total to 1,207.

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland has risen to 482, after six more deaths were reported.

In Scotland, there were two further deaths reported, taking its total to 2,105.

Earlier today, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced lockdown measures could be eased in Scotland "within days" of 28 May.

Meanwhile, everyone across the UK aged five and over who has coronavirus symptoms is now eligible for a test, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

A total of 100,678 tests were carried out on 17 May.

The government aimed to reach 100,000 tests per day by the end of last month and managed to surpass its target on 30 April, but has been criticised for failing to reach this target on numerous days since.

There is now another target for 200,000 tests per day by the end of this month.