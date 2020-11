The UK has recorded 23,254 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday - up from the 21,915 recorded the day before.

The latest government figures also show that 162 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Sunday, down from the 326 recorded on Saturday.

It comes after the number of confirmed cases in the UK surpassed the one million mark on Saturday. The country has now recorded a total of 1,034,914 cases.

And the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test now stands at 46,717.