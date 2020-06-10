Coronavirus: UK recession to be worse than France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, warns OECD

A view of the City of London skyline before sunset. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

The UK’s economy will be one of the most affected from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned on Wednesday, with the plunge in economic output set to be worse than that experienced by France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the US.

If there is no second wave of the virus, the OECD said that the country’s economy will contract by 11.5% in 2020, the sharpest decline due to be experienced by any of the 37 members of the organisation.

“As a service-based economy, the United Kingdom is heavily affected by the crisis,” the OECD said on Wednesday in its latest economic projections. “Trade, tourism, real estate and hospitality are all hard hit by confinement restrictions.”

Noting that policymakers around the world “continue to walk on a tightrope” until a coronavirus vaccine or treatment becomes widely available, the OECD warned that even a comprehensive testing regime may not even be enough to prevent a second outbreak of the virus.

If there is a second wave of “rapid contagion” later in 2020, the OECD predicts that UK gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 14%.