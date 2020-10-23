Coronavirus: UK R rate drops slightly to between 1.2 and 1.4

The UK’s rate of coronavirus infection is 1.2 to 1.4, a slight drop from last week’s range of 1.3 to 1.5.

The R rate for the UK is published every Friday by the government on the gov.uk website, and indicates the rate of the spread of the virus.

The growth rate is also published, showing how fast the virus is spreading through communities. This has also dropped slightly to 3% to 6% from 4% to 7%, meaning the number of new infections is growing by 3% to 6% every day.

Experts on the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) published the latest figures on Friday.

View photos Wales will enter a 'firebreaker' lockdown at 6pm on Friday in an effort by the Welsh government to reduce the R rate across the country (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) More

A statement from SAGE warned that spread of COVID-19 is still rife. It said: “It is SAGE’s expert view, however, that this week’s estimates are reliable, and that there is still widespread growth of the epidemic across the country.”

Boris Johnson continued his three-tier approach to lockdown this week, a week that saw Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire join the Liverpool City region and Lancashire in Tier 3 - ‘very high’.

Other areas including Slough, Stoke-on-Trent and Coventry join all London boroughs in Tier 2.

At 6pm on Friday Wales will enter a ‘firebreaker’ lockdown in an attempt to stall the growth of the R rate in the country. Scotland has also announced tighter lockdown measures and, if approved by the Scottish parliament, a tier system could be introduced in the country from 2 November.

In England, the R rate has dropped to as low as 1.1 in the North West and North East as well as London and Yorkshire. All regions have experienced tighter restrictions in the past few weeks.

View photos Tje R rate of coronavirus infection across England, published 23 October (gov.uk) More

R rate figures are based on epidemiological data such as hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths, meaning it can take up to three weeks for changes in the spread of disease to be reflected in the estimated reproduction rate due to the time delay between initial infection and the need for hospital care.

On Thursday, the government’s chief scientific adviser presented data at a Downing Street briefing suggesting up to 90,000 people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in England.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter