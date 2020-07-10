Coronavirus: UK quarantine rules end for travellers from these 58 countries
Quarantine rules end today for people travelling to the UK from 58 countries and 14 British Overseas Territories.
People will no longer have to isolate for 14 days or provide an address where they are staying.
The rules covered people arriving by air, sea or train, and also included UK nationals.
But now travellers arriving from dozens of countries, including many popular European holiday destinations such as France, Croatia and Spain, are exempted.
Countries not on the list include the US, Canada, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
The original list of countries to which quarantine rules no longer apply had included Serbia but the country has now been removed, the Foreign Office announce in a tweet just after midnight.
The Welsh and Northern Irish governments said on Thursday they would mirror the approach of England and scrap quarantine rules for the same countries and British Overseas Territories judged to be low risk.
The changes come into force in Wales, Scotland and England today, with Northern Ireland's first minister saying the switch would also hopefully take effect there on Friday.
Scotland's quarantine rules are being relaxed for 57 countries - of which Spain is not one - and 14 overseas territories.
However, some of the countries on the list are not allowing tourists.
Australia and New Zealand are open only to their own citizens or permanent residents, for example.
The 59 countries now exempted from quarantine are:
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
South Korea
Spain
St Barthelemy
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Vatican City
Vietnam