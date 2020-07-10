Coronavirus: UK quarantine rules end for travellers from these 58 countries

Quarantine rules end today for people travelling to the UK from 58 countries and 14 British Overseas Territories.

People will no longer have to isolate for 14 days or provide an address where they are staying.

The rules covered people arriving by air, sea or train, and also included UK nationals.

But now travellers arriving from dozens of countries, including many popular European holiday destinations such as France, Croatia and Spain, are exempted.

Countries not on the list include the US, Canada, Portugal, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

The original list of countries to which quarantine rules no longer apply had included Serbia but the country has now been removed, the Foreign Office announce in a tweet just after midnight.

The Welsh and Northern Irish governments said on Thursday they would mirror the approach of England and scrap quarantine rules for the same countries and British Overseas Territories judged to be low risk.

The changes come into force in Wales, Scotland and England today, with Northern Ireland's first minister saying the switch would also hopefully take effect there on Friday.

Scotland's quarantine rules are being relaxed for 57 countries - of which Spain is not one - and 14 overseas territories.

However, some of the countries on the list are not allowing tourists.

Australia and New Zealand are open only to their own citizens or permanent residents, for example.

The 59 countries now exempted from quarantine are:

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

South Korea

Spain

St Barthelemy

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City

Vietnam