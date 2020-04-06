Coronavirus: Ill UK prime minister 'still in charge' as he faces fresh tests

Prime minister Boris Johnson remains in hospital with coronavirus. (PA)

Boris Johnson is “still very much in charge” of the UK government despite spending the night in hospital with the coronavirus, according to a cabinet minister.

The prime minister is expected to undergo fresh tests on Monday, after being advised to go to hospital on Sunday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Downing Street spokesman called his admission a “precautionary step,” 10 days after Britain’s leader tested positive for COVID-19.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, seen as de facto deputy prime minister, is expected to take Johnson’s seat in chairing the government’s daily coronavirus meeting on Monday.

Housing and communities minister Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “He spent the night in hospital and of course we all wish him well and we hope that as a result of these tests he will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible.

“He’s been working extremely hard leading the government and being constantly updated. That’s going to continue.

“I’m sure this is very frustrating for him, for somebody like Boris who wants to be hands running the government from the front, but nonetheless he’s still very much in charge of the government.”

Jenrick did not rule out Johnson spending more nights in hospital, but said he expected him to be discharged “shortly.”