Coronavirus: 87 more UK deaths as cases leap by 1,400

Commuters walk along a passageway in London's Oxford Street Underground station ahead of the Department of Health confirming the new figures. (PA Images)

The total number coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen to 422 while the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK now stands at 8,077, a rise of 1,427 from yesterday’s total of 6,650.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The deaths mark a rise of 87 from Monday’s death toll of 335 – the biggest day-on-day jump since the first death was recorded on March 5.

A further 83 patients died in England, with two in Scotland and one in Wales. A death was also confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday night.

Overall, there have been 386 deaths in England, 17 in Wales, 16 in Scotland and three in Northern Ireland.

Today also represents the highest rise in cases since the UK’s outbreak, surpassing Monday’s record rise of 967.

The figures come a day after Boris Johnson locked down the country, telling all non-essential shops to shut and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Trips from the house can only be made for certain reasons, including exercise and food shopping once a day and travelling to work if necessary.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of Covid-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

He implemented the measures after concerns were raised that some people were not listening to government advice about social distancing.

Describing coronavirus as the “biggest threat this country has faced for decades”, Boris Johnson said: “Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses.

The global rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. (PA Graphics)

“And as we have seen elsewhere, in other countries that also have fantastic health care systems, that is the moment of real danger.

Story continues

“To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it – meaning more people are likely to die, not just from coronavirus but from other illnesses as well.

“So it’s vital to slow the spread of the disease.”