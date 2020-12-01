Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson fails to quell Tory tier restrictions rebellion as Labour to abstain

(PA)

Boris Johnson is expected to face a damaging Tory rebellion today when MPs vote on a new toughened system of tiered coronavirus restrictions for England as the end of the second national lockdown nears.

Scores of Conservative MPs have expressed concerns about the extent of the restrictions, which will affect 99 per cent of the country and put some constituencies under tighter controls than before the lockdown.

However, the government is expected to win the vote after Labour said it would abstain.

Sir Keir Starmer said his party had “serious misgivings” about the plans but added that it would not be in the national interest to vote them down as restrictions were still necessary.

At a Downing Street press conference on Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped some areas would be able to move into lower tiers when the measures are reviewed on 16 December.