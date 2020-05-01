Coronavirus: UK mortgage approvals hit seven-year low

Bristol properties as mortgage approvals drop. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

New mortgage levels tumbled to their lowest level in seven years in March when the coronavirus first began to paralyse the UK property market, according to the Bank of England.

The new central bank data on Friday shows the number of mortgages approved by banks for residential property purchase in March dropped by more than 20% to just over 56,000.

It marks the lowest level of lending since March 2013. The property market has seen a dramatic collapse in activity that accelerated with the lockdown in late March, with separate industry surveys showing new buyer and seller numbers falling fast.

Many properties on the market before the crisis remain for sale however, and estate agents and conveyancers hope virtual viewings and new COVID-19 contract clauses will encourage activity.

Many lenders have also tightened lending criteria during the pandemic, reflecting reduced staff levels, concerns over virtual valuations and prioritising customers in financial trouble.

The latest BoE figures show the average rate on new variable-rate mortgages dropped 17 basis points in March, with the central bank slashing its own main interest rate to support the economy through the crisis. The cost of fixed-rate mortgages was little changed however.

In the mortgage market, evidence of a decline in housing market activity started to become apparent in March mortgage approval statistics, which fell by just over 20%