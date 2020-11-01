Coronavirus UK lockdown: Can I play golf and are courses closed?

Golf courses in the UK are to shut amid the coronavirus crisis (Getty)

Boris Johnson introduced a number of new measures on Monday to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Despite more stringent orders from the Prime Minister, daily exercises will be permitted.

People will be allowed to leave the house once per day for a run, cycle or walk, but only individually or with those they live with.

The move had led to confusion over whether golf was included, with many continuing to play the sport amid the outbreak while still practicing social distancing.

But now England Golf has “regrettably” opted to close all courses, bringing an end to those enjoying the sport as an escape from the current climate.

“Keeping golf courses open is simply no longer compatible with the updated policy of government which is designed to save lives in a time of national emergency.

“The health and wellbeing of the nation is the only consideration that matters at this moment in our history.

“These are incredibly testing times for the country. The golf industry cannot be shielded from the economic and social ramifications caused by this temporary shutdown of normal life.

“We would like to assure the golfing community that England Golf staff will continue to work remotely with all affiliated golfers, clubs and counties to try and minimise the damage caused by this suspension of regular golf club life.”

Scottish Golf followed with the clear message stated by the government to “stay at home”.

“While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19,” a statement read.

“With this in mind, Scottish Golf asks that all golfers in Scotland refrain from golfing until further notice.

“We understand that this advice will have a significant impact on golf clubs across the country and we will continue to consult with industry partners to provide clubs with all information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

“We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the Government guidelines. In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.”

