Coronavirus: UK house prices slide for a fourth month in a row

Homes in Castle Combe, Wiltshire, as UK house price figures are released. Photo: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

UK house prices slid for the fourth consecutive month in June as the coronavirus pandemic dampened the housing market.

Halifax’s monthly house price index showed prices edged 0.1% lower between May and June. It marked the first four straight months of decline in a decade.

But Halifax said activity levels began to “bounce back strongly” in June, with new mortgage enquiries surging.

The figures come amid growing expectations that UK chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a temporary stamp duty holiday to revive activity in his summer statement on Wednesday.

He is said to be weighing up raising the threshold for the levy on purchases from £125,000 ($156,000) to between £300,000 and £500,000, leaving the average property exempt from the tax.

But reports that the measures may only take effect this autumn sparked warnings it risked crippling the market if it meant buyers held off summer purchases.

Helen Miller, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, welcomed the proposal, but warned pre-announcing a cut was “a very bad idea.”

“The housing market will be depressed if people expect a cut in future. The chancellor must now either announce an immediate cut or rule out a future cut,” she said.