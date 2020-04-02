Coronavirus: Rising UK house price data 'irrelevant' with market in lockdown

UK house price figures have been dubbed 'irrelevant.' (Steve Parsons/PA Wire)

UK house prices rose at the fastest monthly rate in almost three years before the coronavirus paralysed the property market, new figures show.

Data from Nationwide shows the average mortgage offer jumped 0.8% between February and March to almost £220,000. It marks the joint fastest monthly rise since June 2017.

But most of the period covered by the figures was prior to the UK government lockdown and warning against house moves to contain COVID-19, with estate agents reporting activity has since plummeted.

Nationwide’s chief economist Robert Gardner said the market was now “grinding to a halt,” abruptly ending the recovery in activity seen since December’s election.

Read more: Purplebricks to furlough staff as UK property market freezes over

With the coronavirus now causing unprecedented economic disruption, several industry insiders said house price data was now “irrelevant.” Zoopla has predicted a 60% slide in transactions in the months ahead, with even buyers and sellers who have already exchanged urged to delay completion.

Lucy Pendleton, director of estate agent James Pendleton, said: “House prices have become irrelevant. That’s something no agent would ever expect to say.

“Even before an outright housing market freeze was declared, we had been forced to furlough more than half of our staff.”

She said the growing crisis had “ripped staff and customers from our hands.” The London-based estate agent saw its agreed sales plummet 84% last week on a year earlier, with offers down 70% and viewings ceasing altogether.