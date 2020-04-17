Coronavirus: UK facing highest death toll in Europe and was too slow acting on COVID-19, says ex-WHO chief

The UK is facing probably the highest death toll in Europe, a former WHO director has warned. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The UK is facing the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe and the government was “too slow” to act to tackle the epidemic, a former WHO director has told MPs.

Professor Anthony Costello said that the UK was facing “probably the highest death rates in Europe”, and that the “harsh reality” is that the response was too slow.

Giving evidence to parliament’s health and social care committee, Professor Costello said the UK is facing further waves of the virus.

He said: “If we’re going to suppress the chain of transmission of this virus in the next stage we all hope that the national lockdown and social distancing will bring about a large suppression of the epidemic so far – but we’re going to face further waves.

“And so we need to make sure that we have a system in place that cannot just do a certain number of tests in the laboratory, but has a system at district and community level.”

