Coronavirus: UK government again runs out of home testing kits after just one hour

The UK government has run out of coronavirus home testing kits in just over an hour.

Key workers could no longer order any online by 9.10am on Monday in the latest release which has seen tests become unavailable shortly after the booking system opened.

The kits ran out around two minutes after the service launched on Friday, and people were reportedly told there were none left on Saturday morning after around 15 minutes.

As of 10am on Sunday, home testing kits for England were listed as “unavailable” on the government’s website – two hours after booking slots reopened.

More than 10 million key workers and their households are now eligible for Covid-19 tests as officials race to hit their 100,000-a-day target by Thursday.

More follows…





