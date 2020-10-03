Coronavirus UK: Further 42 hospital deaths in England as total doubles compared to last week

A further 42 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,138, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 44 and 100 years old. Three patients, aged between 49 and 82, had no underlying health conditions. The deaths were between August 8 and October 2.

Eight other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

In Scotland, four more coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, as the number of cases there increased by 764.

Scottish Government figures released on Saturday also show 191 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19. Of those, 23 are in intensive care.

The 764 cases represent 12.4 per cent of newly tested individuals.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area reported 299 new cases, with 152 in NHS Lanarkshire and 143 in NHS Lothian.

Over the past seven days, 3,692 cases have been recorded in Scotland.

More follows…