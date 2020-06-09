Coronavirus: UK records almost 64,000 excess deaths since start of COVID-19 outbreak

Commuters wearing face masks Baker Street Tube station in London on Tuesday (AP Photo)

The number of excess deaths in the UK since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak has reached almost 64,000.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New figures also revealed that there has been a 45% increase in deaths in private homes during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported 57,961 excess deaths in England and Wales between 21 March and 29 May.

Added to figures for Scotland (4,729) and Northern Ireland (906) published last week, it means a UK total of 63,596. All of those figures are based on death registrations.

The data was published as scientists predicted the UK could begin reporting zero daily coronavirus deaths by next month.

The ONS figures showed that COVID-19 was responsible for 78% of the excess deaths registered in England and Wales between 21 March and 29 May.

There were 45,408 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

Excess deaths are the number of deaths above the average for this period in the previous five years.

On Monday, the UK recorded its lowest daily deaths since 22 March, with 55 deaths reported by the government, taking its death toll to 40,597.

However, there is usually a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend, while the government’s total is much lower than the actual death toll.

Analysis of the latest available data shows the number of deaths involving COVID-19 in the UK is now almost 52,000.

On Tuesday, the ONS revealed that 46,421 deaths involving COVID-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to 29 May (and had been registered by June 6).

When added to figures from Scotland (3,911) and Northern Ireland (757) that were published last week, it results in 51,089 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

However, a further 677 deaths were reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between 30 May and 7 June, bringing the UK total to 51,766.

Story continues

Deaths in hospitals were 1% below the 5-yr wkly avg – excluding CV they would have been 27% below



Deaths in care homes were 49% above 5-yr avg – excl CV they would have been 7% above



Deaths in private homes were 45% above 5-yr avg – excl CV they would have been 42% above



5/n pic.twitter.com/ddyDNj87cy — Nick Stripe (@NickStripe_ONS) June 9, 2020

On Sunday, Dr Mike Osborn, chair of the death investigation committee at the Royal College of Pathologists, told The Guardian that the bodies of some people who died alone from COVID-19 have lain in their homes for up to two weeks.

On Tuesday, the ONS said the number of deaths in private homes were 45% above the five-year-average, but that excluding COVID-19 deaths they still would have been 42% higher than normal.

It said there had been 2,070 deaths from COVID-19 in private homes during the pandemic up to the end of 29 May.

Watch the video below

Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the ONS, said: “Some deaths that might normally occur in hospitals have been occurring in private homes and care homes.”

Of all deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up to 29 May, 64% (29,227 deaths) occurred in hospital.

A further 29% (13,460 deaths) took place in care homes, with 5% (2,070) in private homes and 1% (612) in hospices.

The overall number of excess deaths registered per week has fallen from a peak of 11,854 in the week ending 17 April to 1,653 in the week ending 29 May.

Less than a fifth of deaths registered in the week ending May 29 in England and Wales involved coronavirus - the lowest proportion since the week lockdown was imposed.

Of the total 9,824 deaths registered that week, 1,822 involved COVID-19 - 18.5% of the total that week and the lowest number of weekly coronavirus deaths for eight weeks.

On Monday, separate research from Imperial College London claimed the lockdown prevented 470,000 deaths.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed