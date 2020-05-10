Coronavirus: UK death toll rises by 269 to reach 31,855

The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen to 31,855 after an increase of 269, the government has announced.

The total number of Covid-19 infections jumped to 219,183 on Sunday morning, according to health ministry figures.

This is an increase of more than 3,900 compared to the day before.

Announcing the new death toll, the government said 31,855 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of Saturday afternoon.

Around 92,800 tests for Covid-19 were carried out across Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

More follows…



