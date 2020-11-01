Coronavirus: UK could be back to normal by summer, says Imperial vaccine scientist

The UK could start to see life returning to some degree of normality by summer of next year, according to the scientist behind the Imperial College London vaccine.

Professor Robin Shattock, who is leading one of two British bids to develop a Covid-19 jab, said the “first steps” for emerging from the pandemic would be dependent on vaccinating at-risk groups within the population, including healthcare workers and the elderly.

“If we achieve coverage of those groups by the summer, it would be game-changing,” he told The Independent. “It wouldn’t mean everything went away, but it would give the opportunity to start coming out of this situation.”

He expects that the first vaccines will be made available after Christmas, with rollout among key groups set to follow in the first six months of 2021.

“I would anticipate with getting a vaccine out to vulnerable populations in the first half of next year, and with the potential gain over the summer that we saw this summer - with incidences going down - that we'll start to see life going back to normal in the summer of next year,” Prof Shattock said.

“It is a little bit like looking into a crystal ball,” he added.

The scientist, who said his own vaccine could be available by mid-2021, expects a number of his competitors to present data on their candidates to regulators within the next two months.

Pfizer and its partner German BioNtech appears to be leading the global race, with a verdict on whether their vaccine works set to be made before Christmas.

Moderna is also prepping for the global launch of its candidate, the American biotech firm said last week, while the Oxford vaccine - of which the UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses - is making similar progress.

Prof Shattock’s vaccine is meanwhile approaching the end of its Phase 1 trial, with results on its safety to set follow by "the end of the year”. After that, Imperial will look to launch large-scale international trials to test efficacy.

“I would hope that there would be one or two [pharmaceutical firms] that will be presenting to the regulators this side of Christmas,” Prof Shattock said. “If not, certainly early next year.

“In the UK, it's likely that we'll see vaccines in the first half of next year. I don’t anticipate they'll be rolled out for the general population.”

He said prioritisation of healthcare workers and vulnerable groups, such as those over 65, was crucial but posed a “very large logistical undertaking”.

“That’s why it could take the first six months of next year,” he said.

However, Prof Shattock warned that a vaccine was “not going to be a golden bullet” for ending the pandemic.

The first batch of vaccines that come to market are unlikely to be the most effective, he said, pointing to those frontrunners, such as the Oxford candidate, that make use of a genetically engineered adenovirus which carries elements of Sars-Cov-2 into humans, triggering an immune response.

“If it's one of the vaccines based on this technology, it'll be cheap and easy to roll out but it will probably not have long-term protection,” Prof Shattock said.

He added that future generations “may get there” in terms of delivering high efficacy or even blocking the transmission of the virus between something - a rare feat within the industry.

His own vaccine uses self-amplifying RNA to deliver genetic instructions to human muscle cells, which then make the ‘spike’ protein found on the surface of Sars-Cov-2 and generate a response.

This technology lends itself to rapid manufacturing scale-up, using a small amount of genetic material from the virus to produce potentially millions of doses.

More significantly, this platform will be able to deliver repeated booster jabs, which is unlikely to be the case with the Oxford vaccine and other candidates that use the adenovirus vector approach, Prof Shattock said.

However, he warned, “nobody knows at this stage what level of efficacy these vaccines will have”.

“I think the public assumes that a vaccine will be 100 per cent effective and yet we know even the influenza vaccine is about 60 per cent effective," he added.

“But a vaccine that prevents 60 per cent of hospital admissions due to Covid would have a massive impact on the health service, so would be very valuable. But it will still mean the virus is going to be around.

“The other issue is that a vaccine might protect against diseases but not against infection. Having a vaccine that prevents anyone becoming infected, or transmitting the virus, is much harder to do.”

