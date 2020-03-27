Coronavirus deaths jump by highest amount to date to 766 after Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

A man wears a mask and gloves to fill his car with petrol in Thurrock, Essex, after Boris Johnson put the country in lockdown to try to keep the case rises down. (PA Images)

The number of deaths of patients with coronavirus has risen by its largest number as Boris Johnson confirmed he was still governing despite being infected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 766 recorded now is a rise of 188 from Wednesday’s toll of 578.

The number of cases has risen to 14,579 from yesterday’s total of 11,658, a rise of 2,921.

Among those is Boris Johnson, who announced in a video on Twitter that he had the virus.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say a temperature and persistent cough.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test that has come out positive.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, the number of global confirmed cases stands at more than 550,000 while deaths of patients who contracted coronavirus stands at the 24,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

There have also been more than 127,000 recoveries around the world.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of Covid-19 cases in your local area

Story continues

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Health secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive, which he announced shortly after the prime minister.

The global rise in coronavirus cases. (PA Graphics)





