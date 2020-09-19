Coronavirus: UK cases up 4,422 over last day

A further 4,422 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the UK, according to the the Department for Health’s latest daily update.

The increase in infections brings the total national tally to 390,358.

Government figures said that 27 additional people died as of Saturday, bringing the nation’s total number of virus related fatalities to 41,759.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.