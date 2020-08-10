Is Coronavirus Turning America into Bourbon Street?

As if you need more proof that the End Times are nigh and the sun will soon rise in the West and set in the East, consider that within one week last month two things happened: Massachusetts passed legislation allowing cocktails-to-go and New Orleans banned them.

Massachusetts is, of course, the state where the Puritans landed and never left. In a story I wrote last April for the Daily Beast, I quoted Cambridge bar manager Emma Hollander firmly asserting, “Massachusetts will never let us take a drink outside anywhere for the rest of our lives.” Yet, Hollander is still very much alive, and on July 20 Governor Charles Baker signed Bill S.2812, “An act to expand take-out/delivery options in response to COVID-19.” Cocktails can now go outside into the light of day.

Yes, Bars Will Reopen. This Just Might Be How to Do It.

A Concise History of Bourbon Street’s Cocktail Culture

New Orleans, in contrast, is known for its decided dearth of puritanism—it is the nation’s chief distribution center of laissez-faire licentiousness. However, five days after Massachusetts opened its doors to cocktails, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell closed her city’s doors to them. She announced that effective the next morning all bars and restaurants were henceforth forbidden from selling drinks to go—something that had been permitted even in the darkest days of the pandemic. With the lord as my witness, the fabled drive-thru Daiquiri stands were also ordered shuttered.

The tale of these two decrees tells an interesting story. But it just might not be the story that you’re expecting. And with laws changing quickly regarding go-cups and drinks-to-go nationwide, it may be a story worth listening to.

Let’s start with the north. Is Massachusetts turning into New Orleans? Short answer: No, it is not. The Massachusetts law has all the joie de vivre of burlap underwear. For starters, it expires this February—it’s not so much a sea change as a ripple. What’s more, drinks sold must be in sealed containers and must be in the company of take-out food. And once these beverages depart a bar or restaurant, they must be secured in the trunk of a car or somewhere inaccessible to driver and passengers. Harvard Square is not at risk of becoming Bourbon Street.

And that brings us to a not-insignificant point about this recent wave of drinks-to-go legislation. Laws governing drinking outside of licensed establishments come in two flavors, and the pandemic has mostly affected just one.

This first flavor are laws that govern bars and restaurants with liquor licenses. Generally, legislatures have historically enacted these rules to ensure that adult beverages remain within the walls of said licensed businesses, to help keep chaos off the streets. The second set are laws that govern consumer behavior—generally, strictures against drinking alcoholic beverages in public, such as in parks, on public beaches or on the street.

Since spring, many bars across the country have been temporarily shuttered or allowed to operate under restrictions. Some have reopened at reduced capacity. Others reopened and then were shut down again. Quite a few bars have run up the flag and surrendered, closing for good.

States and cities have not been wholly without sympathy for bar owners, which explains the upsurge in laws allowing drinks-to-go. Laws have been liberalized in more than 30 states, which now allow bars to deliver drinks with food, or allow customers to walk out the door with mixed drinks.

These laws are basically emergency life rafts. We have shut you down for reasons of public health, the reasoning goes, but here is a small and slightly leaky raft to help keep you temporarily afloat. The details of these laws vary widely. Many apply only to sealed bottles of beer and wine—but don’t allow bar-made cocktails. In Florida, cocktails are allowed if sold in “reasonable containers.” Michigan passed a law (in effect through 2025) that allows go-drinks with some restrictions—for instance containers can’t have straw holes and must have labels reading: “Contains alcohol: Must be delivered to a person 21 years of age or older.”

Now let’s look south.

New Orleans has allowed drinks to walk out the door since the 1960s—it’s often reported to be the first American city to allow this in modern times, but I can’t confirm or refute this fact. What started as a Mardi Gras tradition—buying a large vessel of some lurid drink from a bar’s window—was overlooked by the authorities for years during carnival season when enforcement of liquor laws was traditionally lax.

Story continues