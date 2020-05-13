Coronavirus: Tui Group to cut 8,000 jobs due to pandemic impact
Tui Group is to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide due to COVID-19, which it describes as "the greatest crisis" the travel industry has faced.
The company said: "We are targeting to permanently reduce our overhead cost base by 30% across the entire group.
"This will have an impact on potentially 8,000 roles globally that will either not be recruited or reduced."
It came as the group posted losses of €845.8m (£747m) in the first half of 2020, compared to €289.1m (£255m) in the previous 12 months.
The Anglo-German company's report said: "The tourism industry has weathered a number of macroeconomic shocks throughout the most recent decades, however the COVID-19 pandemic is unquestionably the greatest crisis the industry and Tui has ever faced."
Tui's chief executive Friedrich Joussen said the company was burning through cash at a rate of €250m (£220m) a month, despite recently cutting costs by 70%.
He added; "We must change Tui - make it leaner, faster and less capital-intensive."
The grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft around the world, following two fatal crashes, has also impacted the groups financial results.