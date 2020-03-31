Coronavirus: Trump warns Americans to expect 'painful two weeks' due to COVID-19 'plague'

Donald Trump has warned Americans to expect a "very painful two weeks" in the fight against coronavirus as the country's death toll peaks.

In a briefing at the White House, the US president urged people to follow social distancing guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 which have been enforced until the end of April.

The White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the US from the coronavirus pandemic if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Graphs shown at Tuesday's briefing showed that without the measures COVID-19 deaths in the US could reach 2.2 million.

"It's absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days," Mr Trump said.

"It's a matter of life and death, frankly.

"I want every American to be prepared for the tough days ahead. It's going to be a very, very painful two weeks."

Mr Trump has previously warned that coronavirus deaths in the US are expected to peak in two weeks' time , with forecasts predicting 2,214 deaths on 15 April.

His latest remarks came less than after he said he wanted the US economy running again by Easter .

At Tuesday's briefing, Mr Trump branded COVID-19 an "invisible enemy" and "a plague" and said the US government was holding back 10,000 ventilators ahead of an expected "surge" in cases.

"This is going to be three weeks like we haven't seen before," he added.

Mr Trump also claimed Americans could use scarves as face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You can use a scarf," he said. "A lot of people have scarves... scarves would be very good.

"My feeling is if people want to do it, there's certainly no harm to it.

"Use a scarf if you want rather than going out and getting a mask. We're making millions and millions of masks but we want them to go to the hospitals.

"We don't want everybody competing with the hospitals who really need them.

The number of people who have died in the US after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 3,393 , surpassing the 3,305 reported fatalities in China, where the outbreak began.

