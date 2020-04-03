Coronavirus: Trump says hospitals will be reimbursed for treating uninsured patients

Trying to make it easier for uninsured Americans to seek treatment for coronavirus, hospitals who treat uncovered victims of the disease will be reimbursed by the federal government, Donald Trump announced Friday.

"Today, I can so proudly announce that hospitals and health care providers treating uninsured coronavirus patients will be reimbursed by the federal government," the president said during his daily Covid-19 briefing. "This should alleviate any concern uninsured Americans may have about seeking the coronavirus treatment."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mr Trump again tried to blame the Obama administration for a lack of medical equipment and supplies, saying, "the shelves were empty."

But senior officials who worked in the Obama administration have said they left the federal government prepared, shooting back that Mr Trump's dismissive attitude towards the virus in the late winter and early spring doomed America to a major outbreak.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence said the administration will "find a way" to pay for the coronavirus treatment of uninsured people. He said an announcement will come on 3 April.

The Economic Policy Institute has urged the White House to extend the open enrolment period for the 38 states that have access to Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges.

--Alex Woodward contributed to this report.

More follows…



