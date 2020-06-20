Coronavirus: Trump to host 4th July celebration at White House despite being urged to cancel it

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, in North Charleston in February: AP

Celebrations for the 4th of July at the White House will go ahead this year, despite concerns from US lawmakers about the large number of people who may gather at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the event from the White House’s South Lawn and the Ellipse. The celebration usually features a parade along Constitution Avenue, a concert on the Capitol lawn and fireworks near the Washington Monument.

Last year, Mr Trump altered the event agenda by adding a speech, moving the fireworks closer to the Lincoln Memorial and bringing in a show of military tanks and warplanes.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere announced: “As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending.

“The American people have shown tremendous courage and spirit in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America’s birthday this year.”

But Democratic lawmakers are fearful the event may attract thousands of people, increasing the spread of Covid-19. Crowds this year are expected to be smaller as the annual parade, one of the biggest draws of the day, has been cancelled.

In a letter to the defense secretary, Mark Esper, and interior secretary David Bernhardt in May, the lawmakers stated their strong opposition to the event.

“Given the current Covid-19 crisis, we believe such an event would needlessly risk the health and safety of thousands of Americans. Further, this event would come at the cost of millions of taxpayer dollars while we are facing an unprecedented economic downturn due to the pandemic,” they said.

One of the lawmakers who signed the letter, Rep. Don Beyer, responded to the White House announcement on Twitter and said: “No mention here whatsoever of public health or any steps they will take to keep people safe.

“This remains a very bad idea. As with the Tulsa rally, Trump has no problem putting other people’s lives at risk if it will prop up his fragile ego.”

The president is due to hold a large rally in Tulsa on Saturday, which is expected to be one of the biggest indoor events in the US since mass gatherings were shut down in March because of the ongoing pandemic.