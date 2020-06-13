Coronavirus: Trump to hold campaign rally in midst of pandemic and it'll come with T&Cs

Donald Trump will host an election rally next Friday - and those attending will have to agree not to hold the president responsible if they contract COVID-19.

The president's campaign team confirmed he will host a "Make America Great Again" rally on 19 June at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On the ticket registration page of his website, a disclaimer says those who register "are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It adds: "By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J Trump for president, Inc; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, with 113,652 as of Thursday and 2,016,630 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Oklahoma is among four states Mr Trump has chosen to hold rallies, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas. All four states are seeing a rising number of coronavirus cases, according to analysis by the Associated Press.

:: Listen to Divided States on Apple podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and Spreaker

Some black community leaders and politicians have reacted angrily, saying that plans for the Tulsa rally to be held on 19 June are a "slap in the face".

The day marks the end of slavery in the US and, while Trump officials discussed the possible reaction, there are no plans to re-schedule.

The date also marks the anniversary of an orchestrated white-on-black killing spree in 1921 in Tulsa.

Senator Kamala Harris, a contender to be Joe Biden's running mate for the presidency later this year, said on Twitter: "This isn't just a wink to white supremacists - he's throwing them a welcome home party."

Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa's Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, added: "To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen."