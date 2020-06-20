Coronavirus: Travel quarantine rules to relax for some countries

The quarantine lift for some countries could be implemented in time for the summer holidays. Photo: Getty

Quarantine rules for visitors arriving to the UK will be relaxed for some countries in early July.

UK officials are currently in talks with Portugal, France, Italy, Greece and Spain over the lifting of the 14-day quarantine rule.

The government is looking to make an announcement on 29 June confirming a number of "travel corridors," reports BBC News.

Currently anyone arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland could face a fine of £1,000 ($1234.88) if they fail to self-isolate for the full 14 days.

Anyone arriving from the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man does not have to complete a form or enter quarantine upon arrival in the UK. There are also exemptions for road haulage and medical professionals providing essential care.

But the government is reviewing this restriction every three weeks, with the first review due near the end of this month.

If travel corridors are agreed this would mean two people travelling in both directions between two countries would not have to self-isolate after they travel.

The first travel corridors could come into force on 4 July.

While some routes may be exempt, the quarantine would still remain for people arriving from other destinations.

Portugal has already said it would welcome visitors from the UK this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines have heavily criticised the 14-day quarantine rule, claiming it is exacerbating pressure on the aviation industry, leading to greater job losses.

Yesterday Irish airline Aer Lingus (IAG.L) announced its plans to axe 500 jobs, citing the quarantine as a mitigating factor.

The current rules means people arriving into the UK cannot use public transport, go to work, school, or public areas, or have visitors - except for essential support. They are also not allowed to go out to buy food, or other essentials, where they can rely on others.

