Coronavirus: Travel money services resume at Post Office

The Post Office is lifting the suspension of travel money services as the lockdown eases and Brits prepare for the summer holidays.

The UK's biggest travel money provider stopped a number of its services in late March as the public were told to stay home.

Travellers can now order foreign currency online and click and collect will be available from some branches nationwide from 1 July. Both of these services will have a £400 ($493) minimum.

The news comes as the government prepares to announce plans for a series of travel corridors, or air bridges, with popular Europeans destinations including France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Greece. This would mean travellers would not have to quarantine for 14 days when returning to the UK, which is the current rule.

Pre-ordering of foreign currency in branches is restarting gradually as customer demand grows.

Some in-person exchange in branches did continue during the COVID-19 lockdown but this was relatively low due to people staying at home.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money said: "We have been monitoring the position carefully in recent weeks and are aware of growing consumer interest in holidays as lockdown rules have relaxed.

"We're following FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advice closely and we advise holidaymakers to do the same."

For several months now, the FCO has advised only essential travel continues.

During the pandemic there has been a sharp fall in the value of the pound against the euro, meaning travelers will receive less than they would have done in February.

The Post Office rate is 8.2% lower than the February peak, with £1 now buying just €1.08.

Customers obtaining currency from the Post Office, whether online or in branch, will be refunded if their holiday is cancelled owing to coronavirus.

Other foreign exchange have continued with online orders throughout the virus outbreak with Travekex delivering to people's homes but closing bureaux.