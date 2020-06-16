Coronavirus: Total COVID-19-related deaths reach 47,104 in England and Wales, ONS figures show

England and Wales are still recording excess deaths as the official number of fatalities linked to coronavirus for the two nations is now at 47,104, figures from the Office For National Statistics show.

There were 732 excess deaths in the week ending 5 June - the lowest number of excess deaths since mid-March.

The total number of excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic for the two regions is now at 58,579.

And around 64,500 more people than usual have died during the outbreak in the UK as a whole, an expert from the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

"Across the UK about 52,000 deaths have mentioned COVID with 64,500 'excess' deaths," ONS head of health analysis Nick Stripe tweeted.

Epidemiologists have said that excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of determining the number who have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.



