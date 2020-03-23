Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson 'feeling better' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson are "feeling better" after being treated for coronavirus.

The much-loved Hollywood actor confirmed that he and Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for COVID-19 , the disease caused by the coronavirus , several weeks ago.

Hanks wrote on Twitter: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better."

Both are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia after receiving treatment at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

As well as sharing an update on their recovery, the two-time Oscar-winner also offered some advice for those in self-isolation.

He wrote: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

Hanks had been in Australia to work on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, but filming was shut down after he and his wife were diagnosed.

Rita Wilson has also been keeping fans updated on their recovery, sharing a video of her rapping along to Hip Hop Hooray by Naughty by Nature over the weekend.

In the video, she can be seen reading the classic sci-fi novel Ender's Game, in which mankind are facing annihilation in a futuristic world.

Wilson captured her video: "Quarantine stir crazy".

Actor Kevin Bacon, who starred alongside Hanks in Apollo 13, has praised both Tom and Rita for being so open about their diagnosis.

Bacon said speaking about it so early on "really shows a lot of courage" and called their action "very generous and humane".

Meanwhile, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has said she's "completely recovered" from coronavirus after she revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Quantum Of Solace star shared the health update on Instagram on Mother's Day along with a photo of her sitting by the fire with her four-year-old son Alexander, writing: "Happy Mother's Day! P.S. I have completely recovered".

She went on to describe her symptoms over the period of her isolation: "To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache.

"Second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared, and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I'm fine!

"And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."

Other stars who have tested positive for coronavirus include Idris Elba, Fiona Phillips and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.