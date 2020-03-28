Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive home in LA after recovering from Covid-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Academy Awards on 9 February 2020 in Hollywood, California: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have arrived at their home in LA after recovering from coronavirus, it has been reported.

Photos showed the Hollywood couple smiling as they returned from Australia, where they were quarantined and treated after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hanks, who had been shooting Baz Lurhmann’s forthcoming biopic about Elvis Presley, had posted regular updates about their ordeal, including details of their symptoms and uplifting messages to fans.

In one social media post, the actor said: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next?” he wrote. ”The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Other celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus include Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews, and singer Charlotte Lawrence.

The stars of pandemic thriller Contagion, including Kate Winslet and Matt Damon, recently shared a series of public service announcements urging people to wash their hands and practise social distancing.

